A nonprofit in Moorestown, New Jersey, has acquired the historic Thomas Cowperthwaite House, built in 1742.

Developer Bruce Goodman donated the colonial-era brick farmhouse and the surrounding 1.5 acres at 85 Kings Highway to Saving Historic Moorestown this year.

“It brings the American Revolution alive for us,” said Julie Maravich, president of the nonprofit. “It seems like it’s so far in the past, but yet, we have tangible evidence of it to this day.”

The Cowperthwaite House is one of around 20 “witness houses” in Moorestown, or structures built before 1783 that bore witness to the events of the Revolutionary War.

Saving Historic Moorestown has been working to draw attention to the buildings in an effort to preserve them.

“Imagine what they experienced,” Maravich said of the witness houses. Moorestown was one of the first stops for British and Hessian troops retreating from Philadelphia in 1778.

A research group is currently conducting an archaeological study on the property, Maravich said. According to written records and oral histories, Hessian soldiers raided the house and camped out on the property during the war.

If researchers find artifacts there, that will help the nonprofit get the house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Maravich said.

“That listing will qualify us for more grant money, for capital grant money,” she said. “Because it’s going to be expensive to restore it.”

Saving Historic Moorestown hopes to restore older, historic features of the home, including a beehive oven.

After the Cowperthwaite House and property are restored, Maravich said that she hopes it can serve as a “gateway to Moorestown,” complete with a welcome center, while drawing visitors as a historic destination in its own right.