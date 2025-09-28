From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When more than 7,000 Hessian soldiers beat a hasty retreat from Philadelphia in June 1778, they set up camp in the small village of “Moore’s Town,” New Jersey. There, they ransacked houses, stole food and goods, and even confiscated and roasted 40 chickens from a certain Mr. Smith.

On Saturday, dozens of Moorestown residents turned back time on Revolutionary War history and chased the interlopers out of town at the inaugural Hessian Fun Run.

Children and adults alike waved rubber chickens in the air as they walked or ran behind people dressed in colonial garb, playing the role of the Hessian mercenaries who fought for the British against the American revolutionaries. Participants returned potatoes, carrots, wooden coins and, yes, the chickens that had been stolen by the Hessians at drop-off points along the 1-mile course for the reverse scavenger hunt.

Saturday’s run to right the wrongs of history brought Eva Pocius, who currently lives in Cinnaminson Township, back to her hometown.

“As soon as they announced it, I was like, well, we have to do this, because I flashed back to 1976 when we did the Bicentennial,” said Pocius, who was dressed in a colonial-era gown and bonnet. “And I remember our class, we had gotten dressed up for this, and we were in the parade and everything. It was a lot of fun.”

Phoebe Berner, 24, of Moorestown, came to the run with her friend. Both got into the spirit with their own costumes.

“When we knew that there was a costume element to it, we were like we have to dress up as chickens and have fun,” she said. “I’ve grown up in Morrestown, and it’s a really beautiful community. Everyone is always willing to come together and have fun and not be too serious.”