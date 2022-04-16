Philadelphia’s Dining Out for Life, an annual fundraiser to support people living with HIV, is back in person this year for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The event’s success usually relies on people going out to eat. Participating restaurants donate a portion of their sales from that night to Action Wellness, a non-profit that provides health, prevention, and support services to thousands of Philadelphians living with and affected by HIV.

But COVID-19 meant a pause on dining out. Action Wellness encouraged their supporters to get takeout or delivery from participating restaurants, then donate directly to the group.

“We eliminated the portion of the event where restaurants made a contribution back to Action Wellness because we really felt like they’re our partners and they were struggling during COVID,” executive director Kevin Burns said. “The restaurant community in Philadelphia has always been incredibly generous around this event, and it felt good for the last couple of years to do something to support them and give back.”