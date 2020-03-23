Coronavirus update: University of Delaware donates safety supplies to hospitals

As of Sunday night, Delaware has 64 cases of coronavirus. There are 43 in New Castle County, 6 in Kent County, and 15 in Sussex County. The individuals range in age from 14 to 80. At least six of them are hospitalized, and three are critically ill.

Gov. John Carney issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order as part of his state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. That means businesses not on the state’s approved list of essential businesses must close. Carney also ordered Delaware’s beaches to close except for exercise and dog walking where permitted.

University of Delaware donates safety supplies to hospitals

Unused masks and protective gear from research labs at the University of Delaware will augment the state’s supply of safety gear for hospitals and first responders.

In a rainy parking lot on the University of Delaware campus, Mark Seifert helped load boxes of hand sanitizer, N95 masks, gloves, gowns and other protective gear into the back of a truck. UD’s director of emergency management said with campus activity suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, it just made sense to donate the gear to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

“All the things that some other states are experiencing some shortages, we’re trying to get ahead of things and be proactive and work with our partner and supply that from the university,” Seifert said.

Delaware’s first coronavirus cases included a UD professor and graduate students who attended an off-campus event. That led the school to move to online classes about a week and a half ago. On March 15, UD president Dennis Assanis ordered research labs to shut down. Labs that work with animals, critical cell cultures, or unique substances or mixtures used in chemical analysis are exempt.

“As part of their everyday operations, their research operations, obviously to keep themselves safe during their research operations they use these products,” Seifert said. “Obviously we’re not going to be using those products in the near term, so why not put them back to the folks on the front line that really need those materials.”

Nikki Testa of the state emergency management agency said the supplies will help tremendously. “As everybody knows there’s a shortage across the country, so any little bit helps, this is fantastic. We’ve had a great partnership with the University of Delaware, and this is just another example,” she said.

Supplies will be inventoried and stored at DEMA until it’s distributed by the state Division of Public Health to hospitals, firefighters, police, and other agencies on the front lines of the virus response effort.