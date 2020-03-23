Coronavirus update: University of Delaware donates safety supplies to hospitals
As of Sunday night, Delaware has 64 cases of coronavirus. There are 43 in New Castle County, 6 in Kent County, and 15 in Sussex County. The individuals range in age from 14 to 80. At least six of them are hospitalized, and three are critically ill.
Gov. John Carney issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order as part of his state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. That means businesses not on the state’s approved list of essential businesses must close. Carney also ordered Delaware’s beaches to close except for exercise and dog walking where permitted.
University of Delaware donates safety supplies to hospitals
Unused masks and protective gear from research labs at the University of Delaware will augment the state’s supply of safety gear for hospitals and first responders.
In a rainy parking lot on the University of Delaware campus, Mark Seifert helped load boxes of hand sanitizer, N95 masks, gloves, gowns and other protective gear into the back of a truck. UD’s director of emergency management said with campus activity suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, it just made sense to donate the gear to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.
“All the things that some other states are experiencing some shortages, we’re trying to get ahead of things and be proactive and work with our partner and supply that from the university,” Seifert said.
Delaware’s first coronavirus cases included a UD professor and graduate students who attended an off-campus event. That led the school to move to online classes about a week and a half ago. On March 15, UD president Dennis Assanis ordered research labs to shut down. Labs that work with animals, critical cell cultures, or unique substances or mixtures used in chemical analysis are exempt.
“As part of their everyday operations, their research operations, obviously to keep themselves safe during their research operations they use these products,” Seifert said. “Obviously we’re not going to be using those products in the near term, so why not put them back to the folks on the front line that really need those materials.”
Nikki Testa of the state emergency management agency said the supplies will help tremendously. “As everybody knows there’s a shortage across the country, so any little bit helps, this is fantastic. We’ve had a great partnership with the University of Delaware, and this is just another example,” she said.
Supplies will be inventoried and stored at DEMA until it’s distributed by the state Division of Public Health to hospitals, firefighters, police, and other agencies on the front lines of the virus response effort.
Only three courts in Delaware to remain open
On Sunday, Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz ordered all Delaware courts to close with the exception of the 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts in each county. Those three courts handle bail payments for all courts and emergency criminal and civil filings.
“Since the declaration of a judicial emergency on March 14, 2020, the courts have done remarkable work using video and telephone instead of in-person appearances while postponing non-emergency matters,” Seitz said in a statement. “Despite these measures to reduce the traffic in our state courthouses, we have had several possible exposures which have been reported publicly.”
On Friday, court officials shut down the courthouse in Georgetown after a worker started showing symptoms of coronavirus while at the courthouse. That person later tested negative for COVID-19.
“Given the escalating nature of the public health emergency, we needed to take further measures to protect the safety of the courts and our judicial partners,” he said.’
Attorneys and members of the public without access to e-filing tools can file paper documents at drop box locations that will be set up at the courts.
Delaware hospitals coordinate testing plan
In an effort to streamline the testing for coronavirus, hospitals in Delaware are partnering with the Division of Public Health to set up a coordinated process to test patients in each county. ChristianaCare will operate two testing sites, in Newark and Wilmington. St. Francis Healthcare will also operate a testing site in Wilmington. Bayhealth will run a testing site in Dover. Beebe Healthcare will operate sites in Millsboro and Frankford. Nanticoke will test patients in Seaford.
“It is critically important that we all work together to reduce the burden on our health system and keep Delawareans safe,” Gov. Carney said. “Our goal right now is to limit the spread of the virus. The community-based testing plan we are announcing today builds on our already established infrastructure in Delaware’s health system in an effort to make testing more readily accessible for those in need.”
Health care staff will only test patients with a prescription or order from a doctor. Tests will be administered at no cost to patients.
Anyone without access to a health care provider can call the DPH coronavirus hotline at 1-866-408-1899 to be evaluated. If testing is determined to be necessary, medical personnel can provide documentation to take to the testing site.
Health officials say people experiencing coronavirus symptoms should not automatically go to the emergency room. They say only go to the ER if you are having significant trouble breathing. “Delawareans also have a critical role to play in keeping our health care providers safe: if you suspect you have been exposed to coronavirus, stop and call your health care provider first,” said Wayne Smith, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association. “It is vitally important that you do not go directly to your doctor’s office or the Emergency Room to protect the health of health care providers and vulnerable populations.”