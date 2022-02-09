Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With Delaware’s indoor mask mandate ending Friday morning, the Carney administration is doubling down on urging those who are reluctant, hesitant or resistant to finally get vaccinated and if eligible, boosted.

As of Tuesday, the weekly average for new daily cases stood at 451 — 69% below the record high of 3,382 on Jan. 12. Hospitalizations now stand 237 — 67% lower than the peak number of 759 on the same day. A total of 21 COVID-19 patients are currently in critical condition.

But with customers and employees at supermarkets, salons, gyms, casinos and other businesses no longer required to mask up and schools to follow suit on April 1, Gov. John Carney says the best way to keep the numbers falling and avoid another serious spike is to get the shots that greatly reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.

“We still need to do a lot of work there. We shouldn’t just say, ‘OK, things are getting better,’’’ Carney said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “We still need to lean into getting people fully vaccinated. We just need to do better because it’s going to give you so much additional protection.”