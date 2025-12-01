From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Summer may be over, but the Jersey Shore does not shut down when the umbrellas fold.

In Cape May, winter has become one of the most popular times to visit, especially during the holidays, when the seaside town transforms into a Victorian village. What was once the quiet off-season is now a stretch of celebratory weeks filled with music, trolley rides and holiday lights that glow for miles.

Cape May leans into its heritage this time of year. Gas lamps flicker along the streets. Evergreens wrap the porches of its grand Victorian homes. The Washington Street Mall shines with ribbons, seasonal displays and unique gifts. The shift from summer’s bustle to winter’s calm does not signal a slowdown. Instead, it reveals a different rhythm, one that invites people to explore.

“Christmas in Cape May is the best,” said Stephen Gatier, owner of the Magic Brain Cafe. “My June and my December sales are usually about the same, which should tell you how busy December is. The West Cape May Christmas Parade … is consistently our busiest day of the year.”

Travel+Leisure magazine lists Cape May as one of its 25 best Christmas towns in the U.S.

According to the Cape May County Department of Tourism, the region is becoming a “nine-month vacation destination, with the City of Cape May at the forefront of year-round tourism. Foot traffic in Cape May surges during the holiday season.”

The Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce said more than 10,000 people visited their information booth last year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. The Washington Street Mall attracted an estimated 45,000 visitors during the same time period.

Cape May’s winter tourism underscores a larger story about the Jersey Shore. Towns once defined by a short summer season are building new traditions that bring visitors back year-round. Cape May County officials said that in December 2024, lodging revenue in the county increased by $104 million compared to December 2023, highlighting the surge in holiday tourism.

The winter season supports restaurants, shops, inns and nonprofits like Cape May MAC, which uses tour proceeds to preserve the Victorian structures that define the town’s identity.

Here are the top experiences that define Cape May’s holiday season.