Winter wonderland at the shore: Here’s what to do in Cape May this holiday season
Cape May has become one of the Jersey Shore’s busiest winter destinations. Explore the town’s top holiday events.
Summer may be over, but the Jersey Shore does not shut down when the umbrellas fold.
In Cape May, winter has become one of the most popular times to visit, especially during the holidays, when the seaside town transforms into a Victorian village. What was once the quiet off-season is now a stretch of celebratory weeks filled with music, trolley rides and holiday lights that glow for miles.
Cape May leans into its heritage this time of year. Gas lamps flicker along the streets. Evergreens wrap the porches of its grand Victorian homes. The Washington Street Mall shines with ribbons, seasonal displays and unique gifts. The shift from summer’s bustle to winter’s calm does not signal a slowdown. Instead, it reveals a different rhythm, one that invites people to explore.
“Christmas in Cape May is the best,” said Stephen Gatier, owner of the Magic Brain Cafe. “My June and my December sales are usually about the same, which should tell you how busy December is. The West Cape May Christmas Parade … is consistently our busiest day of the year.”
Travel+Leisure magazine lists Cape May as one of its 25 best Christmas towns in the U.S.
According to the Cape May County Department of Tourism, the region is becoming a “nine-month vacation destination, with the City of Cape May at the forefront of year-round tourism. Foot traffic in Cape May surges during the holiday season.”
The Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce said more than 10,000 people visited their information booth last year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. The Washington Street Mall attracted an estimated 45,000 visitors during the same time period.
Cape May’s winter tourism underscores a larger story about the Jersey Shore. Towns once defined by a short summer season are building new traditions that bring visitors back year-round. Cape May County officials said that in December 2024, lodging revenue in the county increased by $104 million compared to December 2023, highlighting the surge in holiday tourism.
The winter season supports restaurants, shops, inns and nonprofits like Cape May MAC, which uses tour proceeds to preserve the Victorian structures that define the town’s identity.
Here are the top experiences that define Cape May’s holiday season.
Kicking off the season
The West Cape May Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rotary Park and Congress Hall both take place Dec. 5 from 6–9 p.m., officially kicking off the holiday season.
The West Cape May Christmas Parade takes place the first Saturday in December and attracts more than 10,000 people, according to local officials. Marching bands, fire companies, floats and community groups travel from West Cape May through Cape May’s historic district.
Throughout the season, there are additional activities such as holiday concerts, Crafts at Christmas Show, and plays like Let’s Catch Santa.
Christmas Candlelight House Tours
The Christmas Candlelight House Tours, led by Cape May MAC, is a signature holiday event and one of the most popular reasons people visit in December. This self-guided tour takes place on select Saturday evenings and offers access to historic homes, inns and churches decorated in Victorian style.
A new option this year pairs dinner with Cape May’s longest-running Christmas tour, giving visitors a full evening of food and tradition. Guests sit down for a 4 p.m. meal at the Washington Inn, where an appetizer, entrée and dessert are included with an optional wine pairing. This combined dinner and tour is offered Dec. 13 and 20 only and will likely sell out.
Lamplighter Christmas Walking Tour
The Lamplighter Christmas Walking Tour offers a more intimate experience. Guests follow a guide into private homes and bed and breakfasts decorated with period greenery and antique ornaments. The tour ends at the Physick Estate’s Carroll Gallery, home to the Old Fashioned Christmas Exhibit, featuring a towering tree, a model train display and an elaborate Dickens Village.
Winter Wonderland at Congress Hall
Congress Hall has built a national reputation for its Winter Wonderland on the hotel lawn. The property’s massive Christmas tree becomes a centerpiece for photos and gatherings. The vendor village is filled with white and red tents filled with local makers, handmade gifts, and sweet seasonal treats. You can also find a train, carousel, and sweet and warm treats throughout the hotel. Breakfast with Santa in the ballroom is a tradition for many across the region. You can also share breakfast with Santa at the Inn of Cape May.
Holiday trolley rides for adults and kids
Cape May’s holiday trolley rides connect the town’s history to its modern traditions.
- Spirited Cape May Christmas Trolley Ride shares stories of Victorian celebrations, community legends and holiday lore.
- Holiday Lights Trolley Ride winds through decorated neighborhoods under blankets and lights.
- All That Glitters Trolley Tour highlights early New Year’s traditions in the late Victorian era.
- Santa’s Trolley Ride, led by Mrs. Claus, is a family favorite. Santa joins the Physick Estate gazebo for songs and photos.
You can also enjoy the lights of Cape May via horse and carriage.
