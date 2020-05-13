‘Social distance ambassadors’ coming to some N.J. boardwalks

Significant change is afoot at the Jersey Shore with Memorial Day weekend looming, and officials have said that social distancing will certainly be a major aspect as crowds arrive.

To maximize safety, Cape May County will be deploying “social distancing ambassadors” throughout high volume areas, including boardwalks, according to a county news release.

The initiative, dubbed “Six Feet Saves,” intends to remind people to keep their distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while also distributing educational information.