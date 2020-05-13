Down the Shore

‘Social distance ambassadors’ coming to some N.J. boardwalks

The boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J.

The boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J. (Bill Barlow/WHYY)

Significant change is afoot at the Jersey Shore with Memorial Day weekend looming, and officials have said that social distancing will certainly be a major aspect as crowds arrive.

To maximize safety, Cape May County will be deploying “social distancing ambassadors” throughout high volume areas, including boardwalks, according to a county news release.

The initiative, dubbed “Six Feet Saves,” intends to remind people to keep their distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while also distributing educational information.

“As public places begin to reopen it is important to continue to take proper precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and social distancing,” said Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas. “By protecting yourself and others, you can help save lives.”

The program is set to launch on May 15 in Cape May. The ambassador team, comprised of volunteer Medical Reserve Corps members and Cape May County Health Department staff, will be wearing vests for easy identification.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer can visit cmchealth.net or call 609-463-6692.

