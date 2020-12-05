Patients of Jersey Shore lab should get re-tested for COVID, FBI says after raid

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

A day after federal agents raided a coronavirus testing site at the Jersey Shore, patients have questions about their results.

NBC10 confirmed FBI agents stormed into the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor Thursday, though the agency wouldn’t say why. But on Friday, the agency released a statement urging patients who were tested there to retest “as soon as possible.”

Brian Strahl said he didn’t trust the results after he paid for all his employees to receive a finger-prick blood test at Infinity.

“I’m wondering if the tests were real or not,” he told NBC10.

After hearing about the lab, he had his employees re-tested at a local urgent care.

“I think giving fake inaccurate tests just makes a bad situation 10 times worse,” he said. “Because you’re putting … people at risk, and you’re also giving people a false sense of security. I think it’s horrible.”

A sign in the window at Infinity Thursday advertised antibody and active virus testing, calling it “rapid 10-minute testing.” That sign was taken down Friday and there was no answer to a knock at the door.

Infinity also did not return multiple calls for comment by our deadline. Calls to the owner and another person affiliated with the lab went unanswered.