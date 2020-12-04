When will we know if Thanksgiving brought a COVID-19 spike?

Why the wait?

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has an incubation period of two to 14 days. An infected person typically won’t start feeling sick or showing symptoms right away, if at all. It might take another few days to get a COVID-19 test result, or another week for severe cases to warrant hospitalization. In the meantime, the virus could spread around.

“There’s a few different delays that happen here,” said Neal Goldstein, an epidemiology professor at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health. “If you were exposed and ultimately infected, it would take on average three to five days before you actually got sick. And then you have to figure out, when does public health surveillance detect this … there’s a delay [between] when you get tested and when that test gets reported to the health department.”

“If there was a lot of spread around Thanksgiving, we’ll be seeing that around a week or two or three into December and onward,” former CDC director Tom Frieden told NPR, adding that it was “likely to be a hard month.”

But based on other holidays this year, like Memorial Day and Labor Day, and the corresponding rise in coronavirus cases afterward, Goldstein said it’s reasonable to assume that a spike will happen. To determine how big that might be, we can look at three metrics: a rise in case numbers, a higher percent positivity rate, and an increase in hospitalizations.

“Case numbers are going to be probably the first measure that people look at,” Goldstein said. “And if we see that uptick in cases, that’s when we become a little bit more concerned — that’s when we’ll say, OK, is the percent positivity increasing as well, [which means] more community transmission? Are the hospitalizations increasing as well, [which means] an uptick in the moderate to severe cases? These are three of the most important measures that we’re looking at, just to track the overall trajectory of the pandemic.”

What do numbers look like right now?

In Philadelphia, officials noted a slight decrease in case numbers in the early part of this week, prompting optimism that new restrictions have been effective. But that data doesn’t tell the whole story.

Both locally and nationally, holidays tend to delay testing and reporting. That means the numbers immediately after Thanksgiving were expected to decrease, then spike the week or so following, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project’s managing editor, Erin Kissane.

“Neither of these expected movements in the data will necessarily mean anything about the state of the pandemic itself,” Kissane said.

In other words, the case numbers seen this week don’t indicate the overall state of active coronavirus cases in the region. Infection numbers associated with Thanksgiving will start to become apparent this weekend. Hospitalization rates will take a little longer; fatality spikes should occur a week or two after that.

The real impact of Thanksgiving won’t be seen until at least mid-December — right before yet another holiday known for travel and gatherings with loved ones.