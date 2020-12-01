‘Harvest 2020’ initiative battles COVID-era food insecurity

Many people are facing a rise in pandemic-related food insecurity. Local gardeners’ giving has helped fill the gap.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is wrapping up its Harvest 2020 initiative, which started in May and coordinated 10,471 gardeners to donate more than 30,000 pounds of produce to hunger-relief organizations throughout the Philadelphia region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the initiative, PHS worked with local organizations including the Chester County Food Bank, the Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, and Philabundance, as well as with the Sankofa Community Farm at Bartram’s Garden and the Cooperative Gardens Commission’s network of gardeners.

Almost 12% of households in the Philadelphia region are food-insecure; that number was projected to double as a result of COVID-19. And local food pantries have experienced a staggering increase in demand over the past few months.

If you’re interested in supporting food banks and other hunger relief organizations over the holiday season, it’s usually better to donate rather than canned goods, since those organizations are more capable of recognizing and filling individual households’ needs. Philabundance, for example, uses every dollar donated to provide enough food for up to two meals.

Amid COVID stress, services available to help vets, their families

The holidays can be a tough time for veterans and active military service members — and the additional strain of COVID-19 isn’t helping. In Pennsylvania, which has the fourth-largest veterans population in the country, public officials are urging active-duty service members, veterans, and their families to seek help when they need it.

“It’s a simple fact that military service members, and veterans, and their families, often face unique challenges … that civilians simply do not share,” said Rick Hamp, special assistant to the deputy adjutant general for veterans affairs with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. He cited post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorders, homelessness, depression, and other struggles that affect veterans disproportionately.

But, officials said, resources are available to help those individuals and families. At a press briefing Tuesday, Hamp, alongside Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith, cited veteran programs and centers in Dauphin, Allegheny, and Lackawanna counties that have received grants to increase their resources and support this year. Pennsylvania’s public programs and health and human service benefits can help those veterans meet their physical needs, as well.

In the event of a mental health crisis, Miller reminded state residents that they can contact her department’s free helpline, Persevere PA, which is staffed by counselors and available at 1-855-284-2494. For veterans specifically, the Veterans Crisis Line is available at 1-800-273-8255, or via text to 838255. Anyone can seek find help using the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) or the Crisis Text Line (text “PA” to 741741).