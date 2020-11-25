What the region’s hospitals are seeing as COVID-19 roars back

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Citing statistical models, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Monday the state could run out of ICU beds within a week.

One of those models, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, estimates that will happen next Monday, Nov. 30, in Pennsylvania, and in late December in New Jersey and Delaware.

The models have been right so far, according to Tony Reed, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He said the number of COVID-19 cases at Temple Health has been increasing at about the same rate as the surge in March and April.

“It’s also following the pattern of the predictive models that are out there,” Reed said. “They’re all fairly consistent in predicting exactly what’s happening.”

In interviews with WHYY News over the last week, officials at hospitals throughout the region described what they’re seeing as coronavirus case numbers climb yet again.

Almost at capacity

For Lea Rodriguez, chief nursing officer at Prime Healthcare’s Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, the peak at which cases become unmanageable is rapidly approaching.

“What happens is that a lot of our patients are testing negative, and then sometimes, in a three- to four-day span, they’re coming back into the ER and they’re testing positive,” Rodriguez said.

When WHYY called, Lower Bucks had 13 positive cases and 5 PUIs (patients under investigation), with 40% in the ICU, she said. “That’s a lot for a hospital our size.”

Although shortages of personal protective equipment are no longer a problem, staffing at Lower Bucks could be, Rodriguez said. Monitoring a COVID unit is exhausting, both physically and mentally, she noted.

“We may have enough space and capacity, but we don’t have the staff to appropriately care for those patients,” Rodriguez said. “The staff are great, and they’re more than willing to come in and help, but there’s only so many nurses, only so many respiratory therapists, only so many doctors that can go around and take care of patients. We’re kind of maxed out.”

Delaware County, unlike its neighbors, does not yet have its own health department and is once again facing a surge in coronavirus cases. Crozer Health, a four-hospital network — Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital, and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park — said inpatient beds are operating around 75% capacity.

“Crozer Health across all of our hospitals [is] getting busier for the last six weeks or so. And certainly in the last two weeks, it’s been accelerating quite a bit. We have about a third as many patients as we had in the peak in the spring in the hospital,” said Chief Medical Officer Gary Zimmer.

Due to the recent rise in cases, each of the hospitals is close to capacity for critical care and heart monitor beds, Zimmer said.

But although the number of positive COVID-19 cases is rising, the situation now is different than it was during the first wave of the virus in the spring, regional hospital officials told WHYY. All the health care systems said their staff have learned from the past few months and are better prepared in terms of knowing how to treat patients, being able to test more patients more quickly, and having better supplies.

Rohit Gulati, executive care president and chief medical officer at Einstein Healthcare Network, said the system has a plan for making its medical center in North Philadelphia the network hub for COVID-19 patients and expanding intensive care beds as necessary by converting beds in pre-operative and post-operative recovery areas in phases.

“In the spring, it seemed like all the phases just blurred into one, just because it was so fast, so quick. By the time we filled up four beds, in the next week, we were filling up 8 extra beds and then 15 extra beds, it went very, very fast outside the ICU,” Gulati said. “Right now we … are in early phase one, so we can plan it a little bit better, safer and easier, this time around.”