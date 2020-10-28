How much coronavirus are we willing to live with?

Why not just lock down again?

Pennsylvania officials have expressed reluctance to implement any sort of sweeping stay-at-home order like the ones issued in the spring. In fact, just the opposite: As case counts have crept up, regulations have often loosened.

On Sept. 30, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced indoor dining capacity would increase to 50% in the city, even as cases averaged 123 a day — a 25% increase from the week prior.

On Oct. 23, Pennsylvania reported more new coronavirus cases than on any other single day in the pandemic to that point. Gov. Tom Wolf said he’d consider targeted closures, but that he had no plans for a large-scale lockdown.

City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley expressed doubt about a lockdown’s efficacy, in part because data collected from contact-tracing interviews showed much of the transmission happening at small gatherings — dinner parties, lunches with colleagues, bridal showers.

“Right now, most of the spread appears to be occurring in private houses and places that would not be under the control of our restrictions,” Farley told reporters last week. “So it’s not clear what additional restrictions we should put in place right now.”

This reluctance may also be drawing from a mounting body of research that shows lockdowns aren’t what persuade people to stay home — fear is.

In Iowa, which never fully locked down, the economy still suffered because not enough people were willing to go to movie theaters or bars to keep them operating. Researchers used cellphone data to compare foot traffic to businesses in counties with shelter-in-place restrictions with counties where businesses remained open. They found that the amount of economic participation was more closely tied with the COVID-19 deaths in the county than whether businesses were actually open.

“Even without policy decisions, if case rates go up, people worry that they are going to get it or their family is going to get it and they start taking on precautionary behavior on their own,” said Dr. Atheendar Venkataramani, a physician and health economist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Economics.

“While these small gatherings are happening, I would anticipate that they would start to slow down as case rates increase. So people themselves are putting the clamps down on their activities as they perceive higher risk,” Venkataramani said.

The problem with this strategy is that individuals are not great at assessing risk. Research shows people are more likely to think something will happen to them when they can easily picture it: maybe it’s happened to them, or they’ve seen it happen to someone else.

“For millions of years, we learned what was risky from our own personal experience,” said Gretchen Chapman, a psychologist and decision researcher at Carnegie Mellon University. “Now, we’re supposed to learn about risk by looking at public health department websites to see how the cases are going up. Our cognitive system is just not set up to respond to that input for risks.”

Though many in Pennsylvania are not seeing the consequences of COVID-19 infection, they are seeing for themselves the very real consequences of limited activity. Eight percent of Pennsylvanians are out of work. Mortality from causes other than COVID-19 has soared; people are seeking less health care for acute conditions. There is a documented increase in psychological distress resulting from isolation, job loss and illness. Because of this, in the time it would take for the human perception of COVID-19 illness risk to catch up to reality, many more people would likely have to die. In that sense, a targeted lockdown could be a helpful signal to the public that we are entering a danger zone.

But for businesses to survive another lockdown, most would need to be paid to remain closed. Though funding from the federal CARES Act offered a boost the first time around, that money has mostly been spent. Any hope for a third federal stimulus package to keep businesses afloat seems to have evaporated into a political fog. That makes even targeted lockdowns difficult to imagine.

“It’s a policy failure that people have had to negotiate this decision about getting sick versus other aspects of their lives and we’re not helping them,” said Venkataramani. “I just think it’s crazy to not return to stimulus, return to testing.”