Philly City Council bill would ban police traffic stops for minor violations

A forthcoming City Council bill seeks to bar Philadelphia police from stopping drivers solely for committing minor traffic violations, such as a broken brake light, a blown stop sign or a failure to signal.

The controversial measure, believed to be the first municipal legislation of its kind, is rooted in recent data that show Philadelphia police pull over a disproportionate number of Black drivers for minor traffic violations compared to white and Latino drivers. According to the same data, only a small percentage of these stops result in an officer confiscating any kind contraband, including guns.

Supporters of the Driving Equality Bill, including the Defender Association of Philadelphia, say the goal is to end what they consider a discriminatory practice by effectively decriminalizing nearly a dozen traffic violations in the city’s motor vehicle code. Instead, drivers would receive a warning or citation in the mail based on information pulled from their license plate.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who is expected to introduce the bill on Thursday, said racial profiling should not be routine in Philadelphia.

“It’s something that we’ve become immune to,” he said. “It’s something that we include in our everyday life and everyday thinking. I’m hoping we can move to a space and place where it’s not a guaranteed experience for young Black men growing up in the city of Philadelphia.”

This bill is personal for Thomas. The 36-year-old has been a driver in Philadelphia for nearly two decades. During that span, he said he’s been pulled over by police more times than he can count, mostly when he was younger.

“Definitely more than 10, but less than 30,” said Thomas, who is Black.

One stop stands out to this day.

In 2008, shortly after graduating college, Thomas said police officer pulled him over three blocks from his house in the Oak Lane section of the city. It was after midnight and he was with a friend.

“There was no traffic violation at all,” said Thomas. “Once he pulled me over, his reason for me having to get out of the car and him searching my car was because I looked nervous.”

Thomas said the officer searched his car, then put him in the back seat of his police cruiser, but a more pressing police call appears to have spared Thomas a night in jail.

“He would have arrested me if another emergency didn’t take place,” Thomas said.

Thomas said officers pull him over less often these days, but it does still happen, including after the 2019 Democratic primary, the race that effectively landed him a seat on City Council.