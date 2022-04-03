Philadelphia police officers should be less focused on tasks like directing traffic, and more focused on fighting crime, according to Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke.

He estimates there are about 200 cops who are doing jobs that could easily be done by civilians at a lower cost to the taxpayers. It’s a move that would free up more officers to focus on the city’s spike in violent crime.

“I don’t understand why I need to have a police officer writing tickets for abandoned cars that can clearly be done by civilian personnel,” Clarke said.

He added that other municipalities are already implementing similar plans.

“New York traffic is handled by public safety officers, not police officers,” he said. “When you have almost 600 homicides in the city, every trained police officer should be out dealing with public safety, not writing tickets for abandoned vehicles.”