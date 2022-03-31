The spending by the city will also continue to increase for anti-violence efforts with $184 million dollars, an 18.5% increase over the current year’s budget.

The funding will be used for more police mobility and forensic upgrades and modernization of police tools, including enhanced forensic analysis in every homicide.

Money will also be devoted to co-responders or CIRT teams, for those calling 9-1-1 with behavioral response issues. The expansion will make behavioral health teams available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The opioid crisis is also addressed in the budget with just over $5 million for support services and safety in Kensington, with another $5 million dedicated to offer homeless services for those suffering from Opioid Use Disorder who are chronically homeless.

The budget also includes funding for every city department to produce a racial equity action plan to improve equity, “through their budget, procurement, and core services or programs,” Kenney said. He added the work is designed to “reduce racial disparities across many indicators for success — education, criminal justice, jobs, housing, health, and more.”

The mayor said his budget is “the embodiment of hope, and demonstrates the determination to make our city a better place to live, work, and visit.” He called on Council to “show the world that our city never backs down, never gives in, and that we are, and always will be, stronger together. “

The budget has a thin margin, with just $153 million dollars in unspent revenue. Kenney admits that’s “not enough to cover city finances in the event of another emergency or unforeseen economic downturn.” He’s hopeful that the city can build back its fund balance or surplus to prepare for the next disruption similar to COVID.

In response to the budget address, Council President Darrell Clarke said the mayor’s no new taxes budget is likely to go over well in council. Clarke said he would like to see a quadrupling of the extra money for CLIP, the Community Life Improvement Program. CLIP is used to enforce the quality-of-life violations and improve the appearance of neighborhoods.

“People don’t understand why the city isn’t working with communities” in helping clean up, other than dumping of trash and other quality of life issues that are continually cropping up, Clarke said.

He said a proposed wealth tax that would add an additional levy on those at the top of the economic spectrum will have to be discussed during the budget hearing process. That plan could face legal challenges due to the uniformity clause in the Pennsylvania Constitution. That clause requires all local and state taxes be flat, with the same percentage applied to all taxpayers or properties.

The spending plan now goes to Council for review, with amendments expected to be added before it is approved ahead of the city charter-mandated end of June deadline.

Public hearings on the plan begin on April 6.