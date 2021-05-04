A ‘progressive’ approach to taxing land gains traction in Philly Council

City Council is considering a new approach to taxing real estate that advocates believe could lower assessments for less affluent property owners without reducing the city’s overall haul.

“We need to look at how we can grow out of poverty, especially for businesses of color, ” Councilmember Derek Green said at a hearing he spearheaded on the feasibility of a so-called land value tax.

Green believes now is the time to rethink Philadelphia’s approach to property taxes, after a pandemic year that cost the city hundreds of millions in lost wage and business tax revenue and raised significant questions about the wisdom of relying on those streams in a world where remote work is increasingly an option. Without $1.4 billion in federal aid delivered by President Biden’s America Rescue Plan, the city would have faced significant budget shortfalls.

Philadelphia “needs to be looking at how we do taxation in our city, especially considering the significant impact that the pandemic had on the economic fortunes on the city,” Green said.

Unlike a traditional property tax, land value tax is assessed based on the value of a piece of land, rather than the value of the “improvement” or building. Instead of seeing taxes rise and fall based on the condition of a building, a property owner pays based on the value of the location, taking into account public infrastructure and other nearby assets. Advocates describe the approach as “progressive” and believe it discourages speculation and blight while lowering the tax burden for property owners in areas with less public investment and lower market values.

That issue of equity has haunted the city’s ongoing effort to overhaul the city’s property tax system. A 2019 report from the city’s Controller Office found the city’s Office of Property Assessment does a “worse job” assessing properties in areas with lower home values. “Less expensive homes in these areas tend to be over-assessed relative to more expensive homes,” stated the report from City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. Higher tax assessment translates to greater tax burdens, which means lower-income residents are “likely paying more than their fair share of property taxes.”