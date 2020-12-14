PHLConnectED is offering free internet to more Philadelphia students and their households

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

The City of Philadelphia is expanding eligibility for free internet to student households in need.

The program is known as PHLConnectED, and all this week more efforts will be announced to bridge the digital divide. Mark Wheeler, Philadelphia’s chief information officer, said the expansion will include all families with students in school who meet the new eligibility criteria.

Specifically, city officials said, the new criteria include those who participate in public benefit programs with income qualifications, have students designated as English learners, and students who receive special education services.

If they qualify, “any family, even if they currently have an internet connection of some kind, can enter our program,” Wheeler said.

He noted that the aim is to bring service to families that either did not have internet at home or had to rely on mobile hotspots from their cellphones, which may not be entirely adequate or suitable for telelearning.