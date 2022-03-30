City Council members call for wealth tax in Philadelphia

Philadelphia City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Jamie Gauthier joined Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and local union leaders today in calling for a wealth tax on Philadelphia residents who hold stocks and bonds.

The bill would revive an old statewide Personal Property Tax at a rate of 0.4%. Under the tax, someone holding $1,000 worth of stock would pay $4, for example.

The tax would apply to all Philadelphia residents, but the idea is that it would mostly affect the wealthiest, who are much more likely to directly own stocks or bonds. The tax would not affect retirement accounts, pensions, or bank checking or savings accounts. Federal Reserve data from 2021 shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans hold almost 90% of the stock on the market.