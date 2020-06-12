Kendra Brooks: Undo structural racism by nixing Philly’s 10-year tax abatement

Starting in January 2021, the abatement for new residential construction developments will pay no property taxes on the added value in the first year, 10% in the second year, 20% in the third year and so on until they are paying the full tax assessed on the property. Abatement recipients pay taxes on the value of the land.

In addition, the economic free fall stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges for the city, Brooks said. The pandemic has blown a $649 million hole in the city’s budget.

“If we are truly committed to dismantling oppression in Philadelphia, we must respond to the structural racism with structural changes,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ proposal to tax intangible property would revive a 20th-century city tax, which suffered from lax enforcement and was repealed in 1997. The proposed tax on stocks, business trusts, mutual funds, bonds and other financial instruments could potentially raise $50 million a year, according to Brooks’ office.

An old debate reopened in a new political moment

The first-term council member said the bills would advance racial equity.

“For years, working-class and poor communities of color have been starved of wealth and resources into systemic racism,” Brooks said.

“Homeownership is one of the main determinants of wealth and through red-lining, gentrification, evictions and foreclosures many Black communities have been deprived of this opportunity.”

It remains to be seen whether members of City Council have the political appetite to debate changes to the decade-long tax abatement again.

The effort to reform the 10-year tax abatement had progressed in fits and starts over nearly two years in the previous City Council before legislators rushed to approve the changes during the last session of the term in 2019.