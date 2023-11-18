From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Philadelphia Reparations Task Force is officially soliciting applications for membership. City Council members put out the call Friday morning for anyone who wants to help the city understand why the reparations are necessary.

There have long been calls for reparations to address the impact of slavery and discrimination on Black Americans throughout the nation’s history. In 2019, Evanston, Illinois approved the country’s first reparations law, providing cash payments to victims of segregation and housing discrimination.

The Philadelphia task force will “study and develop reparations proposals and programs for Black Philadelphians whose ancestors endured chattel slavery and Jim Crow in the United States,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.

While Gauthier said there is no way to make up for the slavery, “the task force will recommend concrete steps, financial and otherwise, that the city, state, and federal government can take to eradicate the lingering chokehold the institution of American slavery has on our society.”

Brianna Moore will co-chair the group. She is the New Jersey Reparations Council Research Fellow and also co-chairs the National Coalition of Black for Reparations in America Philadelphia chapter which lobbied City Council to create the task force.

The group will be made up of members who have lived in Philadelphia for at least ten years.

The open positions include the following:

Economic justice coordinator

Public and post-secondary education coordinator

Health and wellness coordinator

Human services and community resources coordinator

Criminal and legal justice system coordinator

Law and policy coordinator

Urban planning and sustainable development coordinator

“The vision of the reparations task force is to elevate and protect the full human rights and the human potential of Black Philadelphians,” said Rashaun Williams, the group’s other co-chair. “It’s a real-time goal which I really want to say and be very clear about is to provide Black Philadelphians with a guide on how reparations can help them atone for the harm that they have endured being in the United States.”

Councilmember Kendra Brooks co-authored the legislation that brought the task force to life back in June.

“We must continue to deepen people’s understanding of our country’s long history of stolen labor and stolen wealth,” Brooks said “This task force will study the history and help us share it with others.”

Councilmember Cindy Bass said the effort is about more than just economic reparations.

“When it comes to finances, wages, salaries, savings, and assets, the African American community is well underrepresented in terms of where we stand,” Bass said. “We’re always at the bottom of the list and when it comes to looking at crime, violence, incarceration, health disparities, we’re always at the top of the list and we didn’t just arrive here.”