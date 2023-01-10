Philadelphia hosts area faith leaders to explore reparations

The first three days of the course, participants will hear from reparations scholars, activists and practitioners as they share “their experience and knowledge of reparations;” each of these sessions will also “explore seminal writings and experiences of the global reparations movement as well as offering embodied practices, engaging and integrating learnings, and exploring possibilities for action.”

The final day of the course will then focus on working with the various congregations to create action plans that will become concrete blueprints for each group to make reparations a reality.

“My hope is that participants leave here emboldened to continue to carry this torch even in the face of backlash of negative feedback. I mean, we’re trying to prepare them to go back into potentially hostile circumstances where people don’t agree and people will fight. We want them to be more courageous and stay the course. So my hope is that people stay the course and this is not just another one off experience that people can sort of tweet about, but it’s something that folks will actually implement as a lifestyle,” Washington-Leapheart said.

“Reparations we believe are a lifestyle and we want people to live reparations. We also hope that there will be resources pooled together like the congregations will raise money that will be poured back into Black communities as reparations. We hope that congregations will figure out how they might use their building in a reparative way, things like that. So we hope that there will also be some material investment made by these congregations to pay the moral and material debt that white supremacy has created,” Washington-Leapheart said.