Replacing broken windows, picking up garbage, and pulling weeds around abandoned houses in Philadelphia could lead to a drop in gun crime in those areas, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University.

Researchers placed 258 abandoned Philadelphia houses into three study groups. One third of the houses received the full intervention — fixing broken windows, picking up trash, and weeding — while a third received trash pickup and weeding only and a third received no maintenance.

After three years of study, researchers found that blocks around the homes that got the full intervention saw a 13% drop in gun assaults compared to nearby blocks. The blocks around homes that only received trash cleanup and weeding showed no drop in gun violence.

“You can blanket a city with these sorts of structural, scalable and sustainable interventions that are focused on place,” said Charles Branas, study co-author and Gelman Endowed Professor and Chair of Epidemiology at Columbia University. “They can have this sort of significant reduction in gun violence, without necessarily calling police.”

The team only looked at a small fraction of the more than 3,000 abandoned Philadelphia homes they identified as potential subjects for study, Branas said. Experts and community advocates say these homes are easy to break into, and can be used as gathering points for illegal activity, including gun storage.