From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Next week marks the 140th anniversary of the Philadelphia Tribune, the nation’s oldest continuously published newspaper that serves the African American community. The publication is commemorating the occasion by releasing a special edition that will hit newsstands this Sunday.

“Reaching 140 years is a profound milestone that reflects the dedication of our staff, both past and present, and the loyalty of our readers,” Robert W. Bogle, President and CEO of The Philadelphia Tribune, said in a recent press release. “We remain committed to our mission of delivering essential news coverage and telling stories that celebrate the richness of our community’s history and aspirations for the future.”

According to The Tribune’s Managing Editor Irv Randolph, Sunday’s edition will chronicle some of the major stories the newspaper has covered since its founding in 1884.

“We got everyone on staff involved in this,” Randolph said, noting that reporters in the office were assigned different blocks of time to look at for their individual assignments. “We said okay, here were the major issues that were happening in terms of our community — in terms of Black America — and how did The Tribune report on it at that time? How did we cover it?”

In addition to news highlights, Randolph said that the publication will also feature stories on the impact of former leaders at The Tribune, as well as a number of special front pages from throughout the paper’s history.