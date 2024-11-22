The Philadelphia Tribune celebrates 140 years as the oldest continuously publishing African American newspaper in U.S.
Next week marks the 140th anniversary of the Philadelphia Tribune, the nation’s oldest continuously published newspaper that serves the African American community. The publication is commemorating the occasion by releasing a special edition that will hit newsstands this Sunday.
“Reaching 140 years is a profound milestone that reflects the dedication of our staff, both past and present, and the loyalty of our readers,” Robert W. Bogle, President and CEO of The Philadelphia Tribune, said in a recent press release. “We remain committed to our mission of delivering essential news coverage and telling stories that celebrate the richness of our community’s history and aspirations for the future.”
According to The Tribune’s Managing Editor Irv Randolph, Sunday’s edition will chronicle some of the major stories the newspaper has covered since its founding in 1884.
“We got everyone on staff involved in this,” Randolph said, noting that reporters in the office were assigned different blocks of time to look at for their individual assignments. “We said okay, here were the major issues that were happening in terms of our community — in terms of Black America — and how did The Tribune report on it at that time? How did we cover it?”
In addition to news highlights, Randolph said that the publication will also feature stories on the impact of former leaders at The Tribune, as well as a number of special front pages from throughout the paper’s history.
The anniversary publication comes on the heels of a recent City Council resolution that honored The Tribune’s service to Philadelphia. According to an Instagram post last week by The Tribune, the resolution passed unanimously. At-Large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced it on behalf of Council President Kenyatta Johnson, a longtime reader of The Tribune.
“To be recognized by the city is a major achievement… it’s an honor [to be] recognized by the city of Philadelphia and our elected officials,” Randolph said.
Long-time readers and partners of The Tribune have also shown their support of the publication ahead of its anniversary. Sharmain Matlock-Turner, CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition, has been featured in The Tribune many times and expressed her pride in the newspaper on behalf of UAC.
“For over a century, the Tribune has been a vital voice for the African American community, chronicling our stories, advocating for justice, and inspiring progress,” Matlock-Turner said. “Their commitment to embracing the digital age ensures they will continue to inform and empower future generations while preserving their rich history. The Urban Affairs Coalition is proud to support and celebrate this incredible milestone in the Tribune’s history.”
So, what is next for The Philadelphia Tribune?
“We’re 140 years old, which is a tremendous honor, but we also need to look at ways to continue to evolve and continue to innovate so we’ll be around for another 140 — and beyond,” Randolph said. “Our task now is to do the things so that generations from now, the paper will still be around.”
