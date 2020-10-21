Philly Council committee votes to ban police use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters

A bill that would ban police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other “less legal munitions” against residents exercising their First Amendment rights to protest has advanced out of a City Council committee and will now move to the full legislative body.

The Committee on Public Safety voted in favor of the bill after it’s second of two hearings, which ran a total of more than six hours over the past two weeks. These hearings focused on the tear gassing of protestors on I-676 and residents on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia during the first few days of protests calling attention to police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Philadelphians shot with tear gas and rubber bullets have said police did so indiscriminately and cell phone footage reviewed by local news outlets such as WHYY, as well as the New York Times, corroborate those accounts.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Outlaw said disproportionate “use of force is not appropriate under any circumstance regardless of the neighborhood or any community.”

Outlaw, who issued a moratorium on tear gas in June, said her department is awaiting the results of reviews of those incidents to identify any additional ways the force can improve. The department’s use of force policy has since been updated to “clearly articulate” that kneeling on someone’s head or neck is prohibited and intentional pointing of a firearm at someone is now considered use of force.

But when asked how police could so recklessly hurt Philadelphians who appear to be doing nothing wrong on video, Outlaw leaned into examples of violence.

According to Outlaw, 12 police vehicles were set on fire or destroyed, 72 vehicles were vandalized and taken off the street, and 104 officers were assaulted or injured.

“The moment something becomes violent it is no longer a First Amendment protected activity,” said Outlaw who went on to describe a department in need of additional resources to adequately respond to the protests taking place all across the city.

Still, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and others pointed to what police perceive as “violent” and their subsequent response can come down to their comfort level with the community.

When vigilantes wielding bats showed up in Fishtown and South Philly to “protect” businesses or statues, videos show police deescalating the situation or letting the men walk freely.