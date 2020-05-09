Pennsylvania sees 20% surge in mortality rate during COVID crisis

In other states with high COVID-19 infection rates, such deaths appear to have dramatically outpaced the lives saved by a drop in motor vehicle accidents and other categories in which fatalities slowed as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.

An analysis led by epidemiologists at the Yale School of Public Health found that nationally the excess death tally from COVID-19 is at least 1 ½ times the official death count. Other states have also recorded large jumps in total deaths that outpaced official COVID-19 death counts — in New Jersey, by as much as 45% and in parts of New York state by more than 30%.

Department of Health communications director April Hutchinson said that Pennsylvania’s efforts to slow the virus are working.

“We know that through social distancing mitigation efforts we have been able to slow the spread of the virus. The biggest indicator of that is that our health care system has not become overwhelmed,” she said.

However, Pennsylvania has also lagged in reporting out vital statistics and COVID deaths. Hutchinson blamed a range of factors, including the COVID-19 shutdown, delays in counting paper death certificates, and software issues for slowing the process of assembling certain data on deaths in the commonwealth.

Experts predicted that the month of May could show an even sharper increase in excess deaths, in part because it takes a long time to register deaths so data for recent weeks may be highly incomplete, and in part because there would be fewer traditional flu deaths to mask the pandemic’s impact.

Noymer said that while the overall picture now indicates that Pennsylvania had dodged some of the exponential rise in deaths seen in nearby states, the overall statistics were still grim.

“Mortality is up relative to last year, there’s no doubt about it. And it was up even relative to what COVID deaths were officially counted, which shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point,” Noymer said. “Every time we dig deeper, we find more of these COVID deaths.”