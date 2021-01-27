Wolf faces criticism from left and right for slow, confusing vaccine distribution

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

After largely supporting Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic response over the past year, some Pennsylvania Democrats are breaking rank to publicly express misgivings about the Wolf administration’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of those critics, State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Montgomery) said behind the scenes, there have been widespread concerns among legislative Democrats that vaccine distribution has been sluggish and confusing.

But she thinks many of her colleagues have been slow to speak out because of a desire to “stay in your lane.”

“I can wholeheartedly say that I vote my values and fight for them, so if a Democrat or a Republican or whoever the hell doesn’t align with them, for me it’s not a hard decision to be outspoken,” Muth said. “If I’m not getting traction or not getting my questions answered, I mean come on. I don’t work for Tom Wolf, I work for the people who elected me.”

Muth and other lawmakers’ concerns primarily center on communication.

The state’s vaccine rollout, they say, has been confounding on several levels. They wish there was better communication about who is eligible, when vaccines will be available, and how to get them — with clearer guides to navigate the commonwealth’s decentralized patchwork of county and private-sector providers. Wolf’s critics in the legislature also believe the state hasn’t done a good job creating realistic expectations for how many doses there currently are to administer.

As evidence, lawmakers point to the hundreds of constituents who call their offices daily seeking help. Donna and Mike Babjak were two of the people who reached out to State Sen. Lindsay Williams (D-Allegheny).

The couple, aged 66 and 68 respectively, are retired and live outside Pittsburgh. They’re eligible for the vaccine and haven’t been able to find appointments, despite waiting for hours in online queues for providers like CVS and Giant Eagle.

“The queue line for Giant Eagle is over an hour,” Mike said. “I just let it run, and when I finally got there it just says there’s no vaccine in your area.”

The Babjaks’ biggest concern isn’t getting their own shots. It’s getting one for their 32-year-old son, Brian, who lives in a special-needs group home.