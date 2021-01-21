Pa. coronavirus update: Tower Health looking for volunteers for vaccine distribution

Looking to help in the fight against COVID?

Are you a Pennsylvanian looking to help in COVID-19 vaccine distribution? Tower Health could use a hand.

The health system is looking for licensed clinician volunteers to staff its community-based vaccine clinics and administer doses.

You don’t have to be a licensed clinician to take part. The health system is also looking for people to help with clerical work.

These individuals will play a critical role in helping to mitigate the spread of the virus in our communities and help their family, friends, and neighbors stay healthy,” said Mary Agnew, Tower Health Chief Nursing Officer.

Those seeking to volunteer can fill out this online form and indicate which of the six locations — spread across Montgomery, Chester, and Berks counties — they would be willing to travel to and how many hours they can work.