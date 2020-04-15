When Diane Judson found out that her mother’s long-term care facility would start accepting COVID-19 patients, she thought she must have heard wrong.

“It seemed hazardous, to say the least,” said Judson, whose 94-year-old mother has vascular dementia and has lived at the Powerback Rehabilitation Center in Center City Philadelphia for three years.

The 150-bed facility typically takes patients discharged from the hospital after surgery or injuries who still need care and time to recover before going home. But it also houses a floor of long-term care patients like Judson’s mother.

Half of Philadelphia’s 206 COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents, and two-thirds of the total deaths have been people over 70.

The center’s executive director, Jennifer Valinoti, told family members over a Zoom call on Tuesday that Powerback has not yet admitted COVID-19-positive patients from hospitals but that it will begin soon. She said that those patients will not reside on floors with patients who are at this point negative, and that an elevator will be designated for COVID-19 patients. Valinoti assured family members that the facility staff had adequate personal protective equipment to be able to change it frequently between patient visits.

In the face of overburdened hospitals, nursing homes around the country have struggled with the question of whether and how to accept COVID-19 patients who are improving in the hospitals but still require care. In large part, the conundrum is what has helped spur the creation of overflow spaces, designed to take in patients that require intensive care but not hospitalization. Philadelphia’s space for this, Temple’s Liacouras Center, is able to start accepting patients as soon as Thursday.