Despite a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases each day in Philadelphia, city officials are preparing for the worst.

The 10,000-seat basketball and events arena at Temple University, the Liacouras Center, is fully stocked with 180 beds, oxygen lines, dedicated ambulances and adequate personal protective equipment.

Officials said it will be ready to start taking patients next Thursday, April 16.

“Hopefully, we never have to use it,” said Sandy Gomberg, who is serving as CEO of the facility. “But if we do, we are ready.”

The site will be for COVID-19-positive patients that are stable and don’t need to be on ventilators but still require hospitalization. The center will allow them to be moved out of the region’s hospitals to make room for more critically ill patients. Gomberg said that leadership from the area’s Care Management Organizations visited the center on Friday to get a sense of the level of care it could provide and to inform their decisions about when to send patients there.