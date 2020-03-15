Updated: 10:05 a.m.

—

A Temple University student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university spokesperson. The student traveled to Spain during spring break — one of the countries that has seen a surge in cases since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The student is showing mild symptoms and is back home outside Philadelphia, the university said. He hasn’t been on campus since Wednesday afternoon.

The school is currently working with local health officials to reach anyone he may have come into contact with.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said more cases could arise based on student travel.

The weekend saw school closures and cancellations sweep across the Philadelphia region as the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all increased.

As of Saturday, there are 41 presumptive and six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for a total of 47. Delaware has six cases and New Jersey has 69. On Saturday night, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the second death from COVID-19 in the Garden State, a woman in her 50s who was being treated at a Monmouth County hospital.

Bucks, Chesco come under Wolf’s shutdown order

Starting Sunday, March 15, Bucks and Chester counties are under the same order as Delaware and Montgomery counties recommending that nonessential public spaces and businesses close.

Essential infrastructure and retail, including grocery stories, gas stations and pharmacies, will stay open.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development issued guidelines Saturday for which types of businesses and spaces fall under the “nonessential” umbrella and are being urged to close. They include community centers, gyms, hair salons, nail salons and spas, casinos, concert venues, theaters, bars, sporting event venues and golf courses, and retail facilities including shopping malls.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will close indefinitely.

Wolf urged that Pennsylvanians avoid public spaces if they can at this time.

The governor also applauded businesses and organizations that are stepping up to the challenge to help prevent the spread of the virus. Many grocery stores are cutting their in-person hours while restaurants are offering more takeout options, despite the serious economical impact it will have on them.

The Department of Community and Economic Development is also offering working-capital loans that can assist businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Resources will be posted on the department website as they become available.

Though public health experts agree green spaces are a safe way to get out and avoid crowds, state parks in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties are closed for 14 days.

All events scheduled during that time are canceled and parking lots, offices and bathrooms on the sites will be closed to the public.

Still, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said park rangers will remain on park sites.

“There will be no services, and we advise people not to visit state parks that are closed, however trails and roads that pass through parks and forestlands remain open, especially as some are transportation routes or are in neighborhoods that people access them from,” she said.

All state park events across the rest of the state are also canceled through April 30.

WHYY’s Ximena Conde and Emily Scott contributed reporting.