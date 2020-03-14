Coronavirus update: City sites announced for school meal pickups, limited recreation activities
Updated 2:20 p.m.
The School District of Philadelphia announced Saturday a full list of the 30 schools where families can pick up “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches while all public schools in the city — and statewide — are closed for two weeks. These sites will be open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. You can find the full listing as well as the list of 50 city-owned Parks & Recreation facilities that will be open for limited programming and meals here.
The Parks & Rec facilities, which include gyms and recreation centers, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. These sites will be spaces for students 18 and under to come in for limited drop-in activities and meals at 3 p.m. The facilities will be staffed by Parks & Rec employees, but should not be considered a substitute for child care.
Parks & Rec’s six older-adult centers will open on a regular schedule (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for meal service.
With the exception of those facilities, all other Parks & Rec locations will be closed citywide starting Monday, March 16, including environmental education centers and ice rinks. A map of the open locations is also available here.
The department serves over 1 million meals per year to children in the city, according to Parks Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.
New details about COVID-19 in the city
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley provided some details about the new city case announced Saturday. The woman in her 30s had recently traveled to an affected area. She is in self-isolation at home.
Farley added that little by little, the city and state are gradually increasing their availability of COVID-19 testing.
Laboratories that are now providing testing include:
– The state Health Department’s laboratory in Exton
– Two commercial laboratories through LabCorp and Quest
– Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
— University of Pennsylvania’s hospital’s laboratory is also able to do a very limited amount of testing. Currently, it’s only available to the hospital’s patients who are critically ill, but Farley said that capacity may change over time. This lab is not taking referrals at this time.
Farley said that Friday the city received 15 test results, 12 of which were negative and three that were positive.
“We know we aren’t testing enough people,” Farley said. “We want to test more each time. We want to track that over time as a measure of how much we’ve been able to improve the accessibility of testing.”
He said city health officials had a phone call Friday with several managers of nursing homes in Philadelphia to ensure they are taking extra precautions to protect their residents. The facilities’ managers were told they should not be allowing any visitors at this time, and that staff should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift.
City Managing Director Brian Abernathy also announced that at the end of service Saturday, the Philadelphia Free Library system will close for public service. Staff will still be expected to report for work on Monday, March 16.
Noon Saturday
Pa. cases up to 47, N.J. at 69, Del. at 6
The weekend saw school closures and cancellations sweep across the Philadelphia region as the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all increased.
As of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania had 47 cases, including the first two in Chester County; New Jersey had 69 cases; Delaware had six, all connected to a spread occurring across the University of Delaware community.
The two new Delaware cases include a woman older than 50 and a man older than 60, both from New Castle County, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Both are self-isolating at home.
“The additional cases involving individuals from the University of Delaware community are concerning, but we will monitor the individuals with COVID-19 and identify their close contacts,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “DPH is working closely with the CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of COVID-19.”
Friday evening, Del. Gov. John Carney announced all public schools in the state will be closed starting Monday, March 16, through March 27 “out of an abundance of caution.”
Over the next two weeks, Carney said, state officials will work with school leaders and public health experts to create a plan as the viral outbreak continues.
“We will specifically prepare for the potential impact of extended school closures on Delaware children and their families,” Carney said. The governor also added that school leaders should “undertake a deep cleaning of their facilities during the two-week closure.”
Carney’s announcement came only a few hours after Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announced all of the state’s traditional public and charter schools would close for two weeks.
Wolf said school districts and charters will not face penalties if they do not meet the required 180 instructional days for this school year.
The federal government has cleared Pennsylvania to serve meals to low-income students in “non-congregate settings” while the closures persist — meaning that children who rely on free lunch and breakfast may still have opportunities to receive food during this shutdown.
City Health Department announces helpline
The Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline, 1-800-722-7112, is a 24/7 service anyone in the Philadelphia region can use to get answers to some questions and concerns regarding COVID-19.
The call line is staffed by medical experts and can help answer questions regarding symptoms and risk factors for the virus, what to do if you think you may have been exposed, testing resources and recommendations for social distancing.
“Aside from washing your hands and staying away from people who are sick, one of the most important things people can do in a pandemic is to listen to trusted experts,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. “While the Health Department and CDC are great resources, we know that sometimes people have questions that need to be answered by a trained health care professional.”
Delaware County distancing effort
Gov. Wolf announced on Friday that Delaware County will join Montgomery County in a strict social distancing effort to curb the number of coronavirus cases. Delaware County saw an increase to six COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
In those two counties, state officials are asking for all people to refrain from nonessential travel. There will be no visitors allowed in any correctional facilities or nursing homes for the next two weeks.
The governor recommends that all nonessential retail facilities — movie theaters, gyms and shopping malls — close, but supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations can remain open. Essential services such as police, fire and emergency services will still be available.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, 34 people are under self-quarantine in Delaware County — including 11 people incarcerated at the county jail — after a jail employee tested positive for coronavirus. None of the quarantined people have shown symptoms so far, according to the GEO Group, which runs the prison.
“We need to stress to you all in the strongest terms possible that this is so important that we all heed this guidance and that we listen to the federal government, state and the county guidelines,” Delaware County Council member Elaine Schaefer said during a Friday press conference. “We can learn from the other countries and we can stay ahead of the spread of this virus. We have a really narrow window right now where we can get ahead of this, we can take measures now to prevent this virus from rapidly spreading.”
Schaefer added that starting Monday, March 16, the county courts and government will operate with a reduced staff, as they ask nonessential employees to work remotely. The time frame on how long this lasts is fluid, Schaefer said, as the coronavirus situation changes rapidly.
Government services will continue, but Schaefer asks for residents to postpone nonessential visits to the county court and government buildings until the crisis ends.
Guidance on support providers
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Saturday its operational recommendations for long-term support providers for people with intellectual disabilities and autism.
The state’s Office of Long-Term Living has recommended these providers exercise and promote hygienic practices, review agency back-up plans and infection control procedures, and report all suspected cases of COVID-19 to the Department of Health and the long-term living office.
Providers should contact the long-term living office prior to making any changes to their business practices during this time, such as suspending services at a service location such as an adult day or structured day habilitation program, reducing or eliminating the provision of community-based activities, restricting individuals’ abilities to receive services based on their health status, and restricting visitors to facilities.
The Long-term Living Office and the DHS Office of Developmental Programs have also submitted applications for emergency modifications to their waiver programs to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
New Jersey school closures ‘inevitable’
In New Jersey, cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled since Thursday, increasing by 21 to a total of 50. One person died from the virus earlier this week.
Gov. Phil Murphy said long-term school closures in New Jersey are “inevitable,” but he held off on a statewide order like those issued in Pennsylvania, Delaware and several other states, to give districts more time to prepare.
“We must ensure that we have plans for a child’s well-being, food security, and remote learning as we close down our schools,” Murphy said at his first in-person news conference since a successful surgery to have a tumor removed from his kidney.
He later clarified that a statewide school shutdown could occur in “a matter of days.”
More than 350 public districts across the Garden State have already closed or plan to close, at least temporarily, in response to the spreading coronavirus. Bergen and Burlington counties are the only counties to have closed all schools in all public districts. The state is listing all school closures on its website.
WHYY’s Nicholas Pugliese and Avi Wolfman-Arent contributed reporting.