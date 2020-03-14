Updated 2:20 p.m.

The School District of Philadelphia announced Saturday a full list of the 30 schools where families can pick up “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches while all public schools in the city — and statewide — are closed for two weeks. These sites will be open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. You can find the full listing as well as the list of 50 city-owned Parks & Recreation facilities that will be open for limited programming and meals here.

The Parks & Rec facilities, which include gyms and recreation centers, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. These sites will be spaces for students 18 and under to come in for limited drop-in activities and meals at 3 p.m. The facilities will be staffed by Parks & Rec employees, but should not be considered a substitute for child care.

Parks & Rec’s six older-adult centers will open on a regular schedule (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for meal service.

With the exception of those facilities, all other Parks & Rec locations will be closed citywide starting Monday, March 16, including environmental education centers and ice rinks. A map of the open locations is also available here.

The department serves over 1 million meals per year to children in the city, according to Parks Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

New details about COVID-19 in the city

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley provided some details about the new city case announced Saturday. The woman in her 30s had recently traveled to an affected area. She is in self-isolation at home.

Farley added that little by little, the city and state are gradually increasing their availability of COVID-19 testing.

Laboratories that are now providing testing include:

– The state Health Department’s laboratory in Exton

– Two commercial laboratories through LabCorp and Quest

– Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

— University of Pennsylvania’s hospital’s laboratory is also able to do a very limited amount of testing. Currently, it’s only available to the hospital’s patients who are critically ill, but Farley said that capacity may change over time. This lab is not taking referrals at this time.

Farley said that Friday the city received 15 test results, 12 of which were negative and three that were positive.

“We know we aren’t testing enough people,” Farley said. “We want to test more each time. We want to track that over time as a measure of how much we’ve been able to improve the accessibility of testing.”

He said city health officials had a phone call Friday with several managers of nursing homes in Philadelphia to ensure they are taking extra precautions to protect their residents. The facilities’ managers were told they should not be allowing any visitors at this time, and that staff should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift.

City Managing Director Brian Abernathy also announced that at the end of service Saturday, the Philadelphia Free Library system will close for public service. Staff will still be expected to report for work on Monday, March 16.

Noon Saturday

Pa. cases up to 47, N.J. at 69, Del. at 6

The weekend saw school closures and cancellations sweep across the Philadelphia region as the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all increased.

As of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania had 47 cases, including the first two in Chester County; New Jersey had 69 cases; Delaware had six, all connected to a spread occurring across the University of Delaware community.

The two new Delaware cases include a woman older than 50 and a man older than 60, both from New Castle County, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Both are self-isolating at home.

“The additional cases involving individuals from the University of Delaware community are concerning, but we will monitor the individuals with COVID-19 and identify their close contacts,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “DPH is working closely with the CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of COVID-19.”

Friday evening, Del. Gov. John Carney announced all public schools in the state will be closed starting Monday, March 16, through March 27 “out of an abundance of caution.”

Over the next two weeks, Carney said, state officials will work with school leaders and public health experts to create a plan as the viral outbreak continues.

“We will specifically prepare for the potential impact of extended school closures on Delaware children and their families,” Carney said. The governor also added that school leaders should “undertake a deep cleaning of their facilities during the two-week closure.”

Carney’s announcement came only a few hours after Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announced all of the state’s traditional public and charter schools would close for two weeks.

Wolf said school districts and charters will not face penalties if they do not meet the required 180 instructional days for this school year.

The federal government has cleared Pennsylvania to serve meals to low-income students in “non-congregate settings” while the closures persist — meaning that children who rely on free lunch and breakfast may still have opportunities to receive food during this shutdown.