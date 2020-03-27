She is one of the more than 3,200 volunteers who make up the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps. Formed in 2005, the group of medical and nonmedical volunteers is deployed by the city’s Department of Public Health to assist during major emergencies. Now, Reserve Corps volunteers make up the majority of the workforce at the South Philadelphia testing site, with 45 group members paired with just five Philadelphia Department of Public Health staffers on a given shift.

Dorr-Dorynek has been with the corps since shortly after it was formed. The coronavirus is a unique challenge for the group — it’s never provided mass testing before — but she said she’s confident its members will rise to the challenge.

“We’ve done lots of mass things, like we’ve done mass flu vaccinations and practiced distributing medicine to large [groups], and we were here setting up field hospitals for when the Pope was here,” Dorr-Dorynek said. “All the experiences I’ve had and learned throughout the Medical Reserve Corps have all come together to prepare me for this.”

John Muccitelli, 67, also volunteers as a specimen collector. The longtime Medical Corps volunteer normally works as a home-care nurse for the elderly in South Philadelphia, but he recently took a leave of absence to be able to spend more time at the testing site.

“What else is there to do right now?” he asked.

In addition to collecting specimens, Medical Corps volunteers like Muccitelli often pull double duty as counselors, soothing the frayed nerves of those waiting to get tested through protective masks and face shields.

“People are a little anxious,” he said. “But people are very grateful we are here offering services.”