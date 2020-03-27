Two more SEPTA workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, just a day after Philadelphia’s public transportation agency announced the first confirmed case of the contagion among its staff.

Sources told PlanPhilly that a maintenance worker at the Elmwood Depot had tested positive about a day after officials confirmed the first diagnosis.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch confirmed Thursday afternoon that yet another employee, also a maintenance worker, had contracted the virus. That brings the agency’s COVID-19 cases to three.

“The two additional cases known as of today involve employees who work in maintenance. They work at different locations, so there is no indication that the cases are related, he said. “In both instances, we notified the immediate work contacts of both employees, and also secondary contacts to the best of our ability. There were additional cleanings of their work areas, as we did following the first confirmed case.”