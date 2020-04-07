SEPTA confirms 3 coronavirus deaths

Three Philadelphia transit workers have succumbed to the coronavirus, SEPTA confirms.

Transport Workers Union president Willie Brown reportedly confirmed the names of the employees. The most recent was Michael Holt, a bus operator from the Midvale Depot, who died overnight.

Theodore Nixon from the Elmwood Trolley Depot was the first fatality. Phillip Williams of the Southern Depot, the second, died last week.

As of April 6, 48 SEPTA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus is taking its toll on transit authorities nationwide as more workers test positive and deaths increase. As of April 6, New York City’s MTA, who also employs TWU members, reported 33 deaths, alone, while the Amalgamated Transit Union reported 11 of their members, including two retirees, died.

Both ATU and TWU recently joined forces and vowed to take strong action against transit agencies to gain better protection for their members, which totals more than 330,000 spread across the country.

“If transit agencies don’t take immediate and dramatic steps to protect our members, there will be serious consequences,” said TWU International President John Samuelsen in a press release.