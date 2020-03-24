Her private Facebook group “Sew Face Masks Philadelphia #AbolishCOVID” has more than 1,500 members.

The crafters are on a mission to make as many handmade masks as possible until the global supply chain meets the growing needs of the region.

They know these masks are no substitute for surgical masks or N95 masks — which block up to 95% of airborne particulate matter — but they say it’s a reminder to avoid touching your face.

It’s not the first effort in the country to activate the sewing community. Providence Health and Services, one of the largest providers in Washington state, enlisted help from cosplayers and gave them enough materials to make 100 masks each.

That effort, called the Million Mask Challenge, reached people like Camille Dominguez, a designer in Philadelphia.

“I have this time on my hands, and I could easily use this time to Netflix and chill, but I thought I have to keep busy,’” said Dominguez. “It was the Million Mask Challenge I was inspired by, and I realized I have time, I can do this.”

She went to Fleishman Fabrics & Supplies for medical-grade fabric the business bought after Hahnemann University Hospital closed.

Dominguez said people who have to go into work at grocery stores and other essential jobs have requested donations because they can’t find masks at stores.

Nancy Volpe Beringer, a Philadelphia designer featured in the most recent season of Project Runway, also went to Fleishman. She plans to devote almost all her time at home to making masks.

“I want to be a relevant designer and I always define that as being able to use my fashion to do good. This is a direct way that I can use my skills, and the resources that I have, to do some good,” she said.

Her fellow Project Runway competitors have been chatting since the weekend, going over best designs in an effort to come up with a prototype.

The idea went viral this weekend after Project Runway designer Christian Siriano tweeted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with an offer to put his sewing team to work. Cuomo has since accepted the offer.