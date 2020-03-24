Philadelphia to open a quarantine facility for people who can’t go home

But Liz Hersh, director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services, said that the clearing of the encampment accords with local guidelines around how best to serve unhoused people during the viral outbreak. She emphasized that the city did not just cavalierly move forward with their encampment shut down without regard for the COVID-19 outbreak. They evaluated the risks and benefits before deciding to still move forward.

“We did not go rogue here,” Hersh said.

Hersh draws a distinction between the expansive homeless encampments seen in many West Coast cities, like Seattle and Los Angeles, where dozens of people live under overpasses and in public parks.

Today, city staffers counted 16 people spread across the two convention center tunnels, she said. The small number allowed members of her team to work with the city’s Department of Public Health to screen everyone for symptoms.

Before shutting down the encampment, Hersh’s team performed an analysis of Philadelphia’s smaller encampments and determined that living on the street in the conditions at the convention center would make people far more vulnerable, she said.

“They really have very limited access to basic hygiene and sanitation, like regular hand-washing, which is still the main protocol for avoiding contagion,” said Hersh.

Under normal conditions, there are bathrooms available in Reading Terminal Market and a variety of other restaurants and coffee shops nearby.

The Hub of Hope is available, as are rest facilities in City Hall and the Municipal Services Building. Now they are all closed.

“People who live outside don’t eat regular meals, they don’t sleep in regular beds where they can be warm and safe and dry,” Hersh said. “Even under the circumstances, we really do think being inside increases the protective factors that we are able to offer someone.”

But advocates like Johnson said that the city does not have the capacity to safely shelter people in settings that could staunch an outbreak of coronavirus. Homeless shelters are a type of group-living facility, after all, and residents often don’t have their own rooms.

Johnson said that the people experiencing homelessness he spoke with at the Convention Center this morning told him that city outreach workers had offered living space, but they chose to stay in the encampments because they felt the shelters didn’t keep them far enough away from other people.

“I think there’s a worry about sharing facilities with large groups of people,” Johnson said. “Whether it’s an assisted living facility or nursing home or a dormitory, you just have greater exposure.”

Hersh said that the city is taking precautions to ensure Philadelphia shelters are as safe as possible.

They’ve moved beds further apart, even reduced capacity in some locations so there’s more space between residents. They have grab-and-go meals and provide education about hand-washing and coughing protocols.

If people are living outside, she notes, it would be harder to get them medical treatment.

“If someone does develop any symptoms, we know it right away, and we’re able to get them the medical treatment that they need right away,” said Hersh. “We think that being inside, under the circumstances, really does increase the protective factors that we are able to offer.”