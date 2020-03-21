Visualizing the curve: Philly just passed Montco in new COVID cases

Philadelphia has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total to 67. The count, announced Friday, means that the state’s most populous city now has the most confirmed cases of any county in Pennsylvania for the first time.

“That increase we’re seeing today is partly just due to the increasing number of tests we’re doing. But we have to assume most of that increase represents the increased spread of this virus in Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said at a briefing on Friday. “And we expect that increase to continue. We’re clearly in the rapid growth phase of this virus.”

Those new figures bring Pennsylvania’s statewide total to 293, with one recorded death in Northampton County. But as the virus has spread across the state, it has not spread evenly.

Confirmed cases are largely clustered in major population centers, but, until today, suburban Montgomery County had led the state for confirmed cases. That’s despite the suburban county having about half the population of Philadelphia.