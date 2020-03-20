Airline workers aren’t the only people feeling the coronavirus strain. Small businesses are quickly shutting down under new statewide measures aimed at stemming the spread of the illness, and bars and restaurants are transitioning to take-out and delivery-only operations. And all the while, unemployment is skyrocketing.

Federal help may be on the way. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed what is expected to be the first of several bills designed to offer some relief from the economic slowdown.

It would require businesses with fewer than 500 employees to give those workers two weeks of paid sick leave, boost funding for food assistance programs and augment existing unemployment insurance. It would also guarantee free coronavirus testing.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign it. He and other lawmakers are reportedly also working on a broader stimulus package that could include aid to hard-hit industries and checks for individual taxpayers.

Trump has also issued an executive order halting foreclosure for homeowners with federally-backed mortgages, and stopping evictions from public housing for people affected by coronavirus.

But in the meantime, states are working on their own plans — from unilateral action by governors, to bills being quickly thrown together in state legislatures.

Pennsylvania

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvanaia’s Department of Labor and Industry estimated around 121,000 people had applied online for unemployment compensation. In comparison, the Associated Press reported that the state got just 12,000 claims in the entire first week of March.

The commonwealth has made a few concrete changes to deal with the influx.

Labor and Industry waived two of the requirements that people applying for unemployment compensation usually have to follow. Claimants no longer have to prove they have applied for or searched for new jobs in order to keep their benefits, and they’re not required to register with Pennsylvania’s work search database.

Plus, the government has axed customary week that claimants have to wait before benefits kick in, meaning benefits can begin immediately after claims are approved.

The department notes that even people who have had hours reduced, but haven’t completely lost their jobs might qualify for benefits. It didn’t specify what the requirements for part-time benefits might be, or whether they had changed, but urged affected workers to file an initial claim.

The commonwealth has also made some changes that apply to businesses. Chiefly, any business that is temporarily closed due to coronavirus will be exempt from the tax rate increases that would usually accompany its employees filing for unemployment compensation.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf didn’t say what other changes might be coming.

However, in a statement, the governor said, “As a businessman and a father, I understand the tremendous worry to put food on the table. My administration is already pursuing every channel to support Pennsylvanians who have lost their income from this disaster.”

Lawmakers are beginning to mull possible legislative actions, too.

They’re circulating proposals for bills that would suspend collection of sales and income tax during the governor’s emergency declaration, extend the tax filing deadline, allow certain business owners to collect unemployment and expand the Family Medical Leave Act.

New Jersey

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development in New Jersey is assuring people laid off for coronavirus-related reasons that they already have options under state law.

Unlike some states, New Jersey’s earned sick leave, temporary disability and family leave insurance laws cover full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal workers.

They also cover public health emergencies which, according to the state, means “employees can use earned sick leave if their workplace or child’s school or daycare is closed due to an epidemic, or if a public health authority determines the need for a quarantine.”

The state also says it’s banking on the relief package expected to pass the federal government — in particular, the promise of 100% compensation for small- and mid-sized businesses that provide two weeks of sick leave to employees, plus additional tax credits for providing paid family leave.

It’s also encouraging out-of-work people to apply for unemployment.