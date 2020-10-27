Temple delays start of semester, cancels spring break due to COVID-19 concerns

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Temple University is delaying the start of its spring semester and canceling spring break as it deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Vice President and Provost JoAnne Epps told undergraduate and graduate students in a letter Monday that the 2021 semester won’t start until Jan. 19 – eight days later than the original plan.

“This will give students who leave campus for the winter break at least two full weeks after New Year’s Day to self-quarantine, either at home or in off-campus housing, before the start of spring classes,” Epps wrote. “The Philadelphia Department of Public Health strongly recommends students self-quarantine before returning to the city for classes.”

The delay allows the possibility for students to take online winter courses, something Temple calls “an additional benefit to the delayed start.”

“This will allow students to either accelerate their academic progress or lighten their academic loads at some future time and still stay on course for graduation,” Epps wrote.