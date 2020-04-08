Loss of FEMA funds is behind Friday closure of 2 local drive-through test sites

Pennsylvania is nearing the peak of its COVID-19 outbreak, according to multiple projections, and widespread testing seems more critical than ever. But with the loss of federal funding, two testing sites in the Philadelphia region will be shutting down Friday.

One is in South Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The other is at Temple University’s Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced that the drive-through location at Citizens Bank Park, the first city-run coronavirus testing site, will be permanently closing at 6 p.m. Friday.

The decision to shut down the ballpark site was made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and has the support of the city, according to Mayor Jim Kenney.

“We could have continued the site, [but] we felt it actually was better to use the assets we had and distribute them across the many other sites in the city of Philadelphia,” Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said at a press conference Monday. “The remaining test kits, supplies, and other materials will be distributed to these other test sites across the city, which in turn can increase their capacity for testing.”

The city has tested 1,268 people at the Citizens Bank Park site, according to Department of Public Health representative James Garrow. That’s 7% of the 17,927 tests performed on Philadelphia residents as of Tuesday.

The South Philadelphia site was shut down several times because of inclement weather in the past month. There was no end date to the program discussed when it was initially set up, Garrow said, adding that “anything set up with tents should be considered temporary.”

The Temple Ambler test site is in Montgomery County, an early epicenter of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus outbreak.

“We don’t get the results for three to five days, sometimes six or seven. It’s always been a lagging number, so the fact that it’s ending on Friday isn’t that critical,” Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said on a press conference call Monday.

Arkoosh said the Temple Ambler site had tested almost 4,000 individuals in the area, which had been helpful in terms of tracking cases countywide. Still, she said, the county would no longer have the resources or ability to continue operating the location past April 10.

“We don’t have control, here at the county level, over a federal asset, and we’ve been told that it’s done as of Friday,” she added. “So we will figure it out, we will make do.”