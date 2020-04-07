Today Only

Down the Shore

Coronavirus Pandemic

Pop-up seafood market at Jersey Shore helps fishermen hurt by COVID-19 restaurant closures

(Courtesy of Shore Fresh Seafood Market)

A pop-up wholesale seafood market is helping to keep the fishing industry afloat in an Ocean County municipality.

Point Pleasant Beach’s Shore Fresh Seafood Market is collaborating with the Fishermen’s Dock Cooperative to sell the catch — brought ashore on the docks directly behind the business — on its outdoor patio on Channel Drive.

According to a posting on Shore Fresh Seafood Market’s Facebook page, the new offering is out of necessity.

“Due to the closure of many restaurants in the tri-state area, our fishermen are suffering,” the post said. “The supply now out meets the demand. The wholesale prices are at an all time low. However, our operating costs remain the same.”

The restaurant’s management said that there was an “overwhelming response” to the first market last week. The business continues to offer take-out, and the indoor seafood market is open daily.

The next wholesale market is set for this Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Offerings include sea bass, fluke, porgies, monk fish and sea scallops.

