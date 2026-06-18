New Jersey diaries: From shore towns to small towns

Jersey Shore accessibility: Where to find beach wheelchairs, mats, accessible parking and more in 2026

From beach wheelchairs and access mats to beach taxis and accessible restrooms, here's where to find accommodations down the shore.

    By
  • Rebecca Acevedo
    • June 18, 2026
A ramp onto the beach allows access to the boardwalk

Many of the shore towns have accessible boardwalk ramps. (Rebecca Acevedo for WHYY)

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For many people, a trip to the beach requires more planning than packing sunscreen and a towel.

Older adults, people with disabilities and families caring for loved ones with mobility challenges often need to know whether they can get onto the sand, borrow a beach wheelchair or find accessible parking and restrooms at the shore.

Most South Jersey shore towns offer free beach wheelchairs, or surf chairs through local beach patrols or recreation departments, though some communities require reservations.

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These wheelchairs are specially designed with oversized balloon-type wheels that can traverse sand and shallow water. In recent years, shore towns have expanded accessibility options, adding access mats, ramps and other accommodations for visitors of all abilities to enjoy the sand and the sea.

A blue wheel chair with oversized wheels is sitting on the beach, available for use.
Surf chairs are available for free at various towns, but some require reservations. (Rebecca Acevedo for WHYY)

Here’s a guide to accessibility within different South Jersey shore towns:

Jump to a section

Accessibility, by shore town

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Getting to the Jersey Shore

Visitors don’t necessarily need a car to reach many shore towns.

NJ TRANSIT’s Atlantic City Rail Line provides service to Atlantic City, where travelers can connect to local bus routes serving shore communities. Route 507 connects Atlantic City and Ocean City, while Route 552 provides service between Atlantic City, the Wildwoods and Cape May. Additional summer service is offered on some routes during the peak beach season.

NJ TRANSIT buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts, ramps and designated seating areas, and the Atlantic City Rail Terminal offers accessible parking, ramps and wheelchair access for travelers arriving by train.

May shore town municipal lots include spots with access for persons with disabilities. However, Drivers with a disability placard or designated license plate must still pay municipal parking meters in New Jersey.

A handicapped parking spot in front of beachfront homes.
Accessible parking can be found at many beach and boardwalk entrances. (Rebecca Acevedo for WHYY)

Disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients may qualify for free metered parking for up to 24 hours if using a vehicle they own that displays a qualifying placard issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission or license plate.

A path on the beach with mats on it.
Accessible beach mats can be found throughout shore towns. (Rebecca Acevedo for WHYY)

Surf Chair Reservation contacts at the Jersey Shore

  • Avalon Beach Patrol: 609-967-7587
  • Atlantic City Information Center: 609-347-5307
  • Cape May Beach Patrol: 609-884-9520
  • North Wildwood Beach Patrol: 609-522-7500
  • Ocean City Visitor Center: 609- 554-0352
  • Sea Isle City Beach Patrol: 609-263-4461
  • Stone Harbor Beach Tag Office: 609-368-6805
  • Strathmere Beach Patrol: 609-263-1151
  • Wildwood Beach Patrol: 609-522-825
  • Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol: 609-522-3825
A sign posted at the beach advertises a free to use wheelchair.
Ocean City’s 34th Street beach offers free use of accessible wheelchairs for transportation to and from the beach.(Rebecca Acevedo for WHYY)

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