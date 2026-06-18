Jersey Shore accessibility: Where to find beach wheelchairs, mats, accessible parking and more in 2026
From beach wheelchairs and access mats to beach taxis and accessible restrooms, here's where to find accommodations down the shore.
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For many people, a trip to the beach requires more planning than packing sunscreen and a towel.
Older adults, people with disabilities and families caring for loved ones with mobility challenges often need to know whether they can get onto the sand, borrow a beach wheelchair or find accessible parking and restrooms at the shore.
Most South Jersey shore towns offer free beach wheelchairs, or surf chairs through local beach patrols or recreation departments, though some communities require reservations.
These wheelchairs are specially designed with oversized balloon-type wheels that can traverse sand and shallow water. In recent years, shore towns have expanded accessibility options, adding access mats, ramps and other accommodations for visitors of all abilities to enjoy the sand and the sea.
Here’s a guide to accessibility within different South Jersey shore towns:
Jump to a section
- 🏖️ Accessibility, by shore town
- Atlantic City | Avalon | Cape May | North Wildwood | Ocean City | Sea Isle City | Stone Harbor | Strathmere | Wildwood | Wildwood Crest
- 🚆 Getting to the Jersey Shore
- 📱 Surf Chair Reservation contacts
Accessibility, by shore town
Getting to the Jersey Shore
Visitors don’t necessarily need a car to reach many shore towns.
NJ TRANSIT’s Atlantic City Rail Line provides service to Atlantic City, where travelers can connect to local bus routes serving shore communities. Route 507 connects Atlantic City and Ocean City, while Route 552 provides service between Atlantic City, the Wildwoods and Cape May. Additional summer service is offered on some routes during the peak beach season.
NJ TRANSIT buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts, ramps and designated seating areas, and the Atlantic City Rail Terminal offers accessible parking, ramps and wheelchair access for travelers arriving by train.
May shore town municipal lots include spots with access for persons with disabilities. However, Drivers with a disability placard or designated license plate must still pay municipal parking meters in New Jersey.
Disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients may qualify for free metered parking for up to 24 hours if using a vehicle they own that displays a qualifying placard issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission or license plate.
Surf Chair Reservation contacts at the Jersey Shore
- Avalon Beach Patrol: 609-967-7587
- Atlantic City Information Center: 609-347-5307
- Cape May Beach Patrol: 609-884-9520
- North Wildwood Beach Patrol: 609-522-7500
- Ocean City Visitor Center: 609- 554-0352
- Sea Isle City Beach Patrol: 609-263-4461
- Stone Harbor Beach Tag Office: 609-368-6805
- Strathmere Beach Patrol: 609-263-1151
- Wildwood Beach Patrol: 609-522-825
- Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol: 609-522-3825
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