From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For many people, a trip to the beach requires more planning than packing sunscreen and a towel.

Older adults, people with disabilities and families caring for loved ones with mobility challenges often need to know whether they can get onto the sand, borrow a beach wheelchair or find accessible parking and restrooms at the shore.

Most South Jersey shore towns offer free beach wheelchairs, or surf chairs through local beach patrols or recreation departments, though some communities require reservations.

These wheelchairs are specially designed with oversized balloon-type wheels that can traverse sand and shallow water. In recent years, shore towns have expanded accessibility options, adding access mats, ramps and other accommodations for visitors of all abilities to enjoy the sand and the sea.

Here’s a guide to accessibility within different South Jersey shore towns: