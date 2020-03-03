Temple University has recalled students from its Rome Campus because of the novel Coronavirus while the University of Delaware canceled its program scheduled for John Cabot University in that city.

After first just monitoring the situation, Temple spokesman Ray Betzner says they decided over the weekend to cancel classes for the rest of the semester in Italy.

“Our program in Rome is going to become an all online program, so what that means for the 277 students that we have there is we are calling them back home we are tracking them very carefully as they are making their plans,” he said.

Betzner says unlike when they set up an airplane to remove students from their Japan Campus in 2011 when the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant melted down, this time the students have to make their own flight changes.

“We did that in Japan because at the time the flights were being canceled going in and out of Japan, or were overloaded. We are not finding it here in Rome, students are pretty easily making their own arrangements,” he said.