Taking care of people has always felt like a calling to Zelma Carroll, who’s been a certified nursing assistant for 25 years. She currently works at a nursing home in Philadelphia.

“I looked forward to coming to work,” Carroll said. “Then things changed.”

Over the years, Carroll said she’s found less time to sit down with her residents for a meal or conversation. She’s caring for nearly double the number of people on her shifts than when she first began her career, and burnout among her colleagues is high.

“The problems with retention, the hiring rates, the quality of care, the quality of service, I’ve never seen it like this,” Carroll said. “It just hurts you.”

But new federal staffing regulations that aim to improve the quality of care and support staff at nursing homes give her hope that things will get better.

“There’s never been this much light shined on staffing standards,” Carroll said.

New rules passed by the Biden administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this spring will increase the number of direct care hours that facilities must provide each resident, ensure that registered nurses are on staff 24/7, and require transparency from operators and owners on how they spend their money.