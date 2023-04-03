Pa. faces a shortage of benefits workers as health coverage for thousands is on the line

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The offices in Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services that help people keep their Medicaid benefits are facing staffing challenges as they prepare to take on a higher workload than at any time in recent memory.

Workers in the system and advocates for health care access fear thousands of children and adults could wrongly lose their coverage as a result.

Like every state, Pennsylvania has just begun reassessing who qualifies for Medicaid because of the “unwinding” of a pandemic-era federal policy that barred states from kicking people off the program for the past three years.

Reenrollment began this month and will continue on a rolling basis. Because the process has been paused for so long, an unusually high number of people are currently on Medicaid in Pennsylvania — nearly 3.7 million compared with the 2.8 million enrolled before the pandemic, an almost 30% increase.

The Shapiro administration estimates that hundreds of thousands of people will be kicked off the program because they no longer meet income or other eligibility requirements. It also warns that hundreds of thousands of qualifying recipients could be kicked off, at least temporarily, due to logistical issues like late paperwork or incorrect financial information.

Separately, the commonwealth plans to change how it reenrolls kids in the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, this month, which is also expected to create more work.

“It’s just this compounding effect,” said Patrick Keenan, a policy director for the group Pennsylvania Health Access Network, of the strain that could be put on the benefits system.

“As advocates,” he said, “we’re worried that the numbers of people losing coverage won’t become apparent right away. By this summer, we could be in a troubling situation with many more uninsured than we have today.”

That situation is even more troubling, he added, because the very offices dealing with these reenrollments and process changes are having trouble keeping jobs filled.

A ‘terrifying’ staffing situation

The responsibility for assessing Medicaid recipients’ eligibility and reenrolling people in the program primarily lies with caseworkers for the department’s county assistance offices (CAOs), statewide processing centers, and call centers.

These offices also employ clerical workers whose jobs include scanning important physical documents into DHS systems.

They are some of the key places where DHS is seeing worker shortages.

According to PHAN and Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, two of the groups that have been meeting regularly with DHS to monitor the Medicaid unwinding process and have expressed concerns about staffing levels, the relevant offices are about 91% staffed statewide.

Those levels are even lower in some big counties. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, for instance, are about 86% staffed, according to the groups.

“It’s really terrifying to think that about one in six DHS positions in some areas currently aren’t filled as we approach this challenging situation,” PHAN’s Keenan said.

According to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s recent budget proposal, the total worker complement across all of DHS has shrunk from about 15,300 in 2020 to 13,700 in 2022 — an 11% drop.

“Workforce challenges are affecting nearly every facet of the human services and health care systems,” Brandon Cwalina, a DHS spokesperson, said in an email. “This was a concern before COVID-19, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the greater focus necessary to ensure our workforce can meet the needs of Pennsylvanians.”

DHS has characterized the vacancy rate as only “slightly higher than average” and “in line with what other human services employers have experienced over the course of the pandemic.”

Still, people who work in the offices in charge of reenrollment told Spotlight PA that advocates’ concerns are founded.

If county assistance offices get backed up, logistical problems can pile up and lead to people missing deadlines to turn in their paperwork through no fault of their own, and being locked out of their benefits. Though Medicaid reenrollments are just beginning, one DHS worker told Spotlight PA there’s already strain on the system.

“People are getting their requests for documents after [they’re] due. They’re getting their renewal packets after [they’re] due or not at all. There’s problems all over the state with that,” the worker said.

The worker, who requested anonymity in order to talk candidly about their job conditions, is one of the commonwealth’s many income maintenance caseworkers tasked with helping people enroll in and renew benefits.

They work in one of DHS’ statewide processing centers, which they said has for months served primarily as a call center instead of assisting with enrollment because of staffing issues elsewhere in the system.

“It’s only anecdotal but today alone, I had two different callers [who] had submitted their renewals weeks in advance. Not even like near the due date — these were like, model clients keeping up with their paperwork,” the worker said, referencing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits in both cases. Both callers ended up losing access to their benefits. The worker guesses it was because the relevant caseworkers were backed up.

Others with knowledge of DHS operations corroborated this characterization of the offices’ current staffing and capacity. In mid-February, a group of eight advocacy organizations that have been working closely with DHS sent Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh a letter laying out their concerns.

Calling the task ahead of DHS “unprecedented,” they noted that federal researchers have estimated that three out of every four children who lose coverage during Medicaid redetermination will still be eligible.

“We remain very concerned about the enormous administrative workload the County Assistance Offices (CAOs) will face when redetermining eligibility for this large volume of cases while resuming regular operations after 3 years, and how that is likely to translate into individuals losing coverage, though remaining eligible,” the groups wrote.

Advocates have also argued that vacancy rates alone don’t totally capture the issues DHS is facing.

Though the department was still sending out reenrollment packets during the pandemic and workers aren’t totally out of practice with the process, Keenan said that things will be very different for caseworkers once they’re actually dealing with people who could lose benefits and need to appeal.

“During the pandemic, many CAO staff retired,” Keenan said. “That means that many of the workers are new to the role and inexperienced. On top of that, they’re likely already flooded with work since so many positions remain unfilled.”