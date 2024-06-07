From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A resident of a Delaware nursing home had a niece who wanted power of attorney, but a suspicious social worker did some online research and discovered the niece had been prosecuted for embezzling from her job.

The facility barred the woman from visiting her aunt, but one day a man showed up with a briefcase to see the elderly resident. A nurse reported his arrival to the social worker, who soon learned the niece had sent the man to get her aunt’s signature so she could obtain access to her money.

“Had we not been on our toes and realized what was happening, she may have lost everything,’’ said Felisha Alderson, CEO of the Kutz Senior Living Campus, north of Wilmington. “Instead, we were able to prevent this crime from happening and protect the resident.”

Incidents like that one, where relatives, caregivers and others with ill intent swindle, inflict physical or emotional harm, abandon or mistreat vulnerable senior citizens, inspired Alderson and Kutz to create Delaware’s first elder abuse sanctuary.

The system Kutz plans to launch this month is essentially a network to house and protect victims. Several other states have such shelters, and Alderson says they are critical in an era where studies show that one in 10 people age 60 or older have been abused in some form, and that only a small fraction of incidents get reported to authorities.

“Normally it’s someone the victim knows,’’ Alderson said. “It’s a child, it’s a spouse, it’s a grandchild, and they’re embarrassed that their family would do this to them. So they don’t want to say anything or they’re afraid that if they tell, what’s going to happen to them, where are they going to go? They need that person to take care of them so that they can stay in their home. No one wants to see their child arrested or grandchild arrested, or spouse.”

The initiative will soon unveil a website, easde.org, to guide people who want to report abuse. She said the state’s Adult Protective Services unit could be asked to assess the needs of alleged victims, and that reports can be made by concerned relatives, friends, neighbors or law enforcement. Adult Protective Services also has a hotline number — 888-APS-4302 — that was launched in 2022 to receive reports of abuse against seniors and adults with disabilities.