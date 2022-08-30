A new collaboration of Philadelphia government agencies and nonprofits has been formed to prevent financial exploitation of elderly people.

Through a $375,000 grant over three years from the Department of Justice, the DA’s office will assemble the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team: a network of agencies each with its own specialty when it comes to assisting older people. The group includes the Penn Memory Center, the SeniorLAW Center, the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of Elderly People, and the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

“Seniors are vulnerable for a number of reasons,” said Assistant District Attorney Alex Blumenthal of the DA’s Elder Justice Unit. “First, they have money. They have regular income, often accumulated assets, and that makes them a target. They can also suffer from cognitive impairment, and that will feed their isolation.”