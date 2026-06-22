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A road trip with a cause had Philadelphia city leaders and education supporters crossing Pennsylvania to push state officials in Harrisburg for school funding.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Superintendent Tony Watlington were just a few among those who traveled to the state capitol Monday. The visit comes on the heels of a promised push to secure more financial support for the district following the city’s newly approved budget.

Parker said the city has done its part and is now asking the state to step up.

She said that in previous trips to Harrisburg, Republican lawmakers told the city to provide more funding before they would increase the state’s investment in education. She said the city has fulfilled its commitment and urged the legislature to direct more funding to schools across Pennsylvania, not just Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia, we are not alone,” she said. “Urban, suburban and rural districts across the state of Pennsylvania are facing the same challenges. We have more in common … leaders in other counties lack the resources needed to address the challenges in their specific region.”