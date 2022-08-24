Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic.

PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.

“As Philadelphia gets ready to go back to school this month, we need to make sure students have internet access in order to make the most of their education,” Mayor Jim Kenney said via a release. “The connections enabled by PHLConnectED have helped thousands of students take part in virtual learning, access online resources, and connect with their peers and teachers. By connecting our student households, we are investing in Philadelphia’s present and future.”