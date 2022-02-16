Andrew Buss, Philadelphia’s deputy chief information officer for innovation management said the city has already been working hard through the pandemic to bridge the divide.

“We’ve gone from about 70% in 2019 to 84% of households in mid-2021 that have wired in-home broadband, so that’s great news, ” Buss said. “That increase in most part came from distribution of laptops and setting up broadband accounts for students and their families when school went virtual.”

The two key issues to bridge the digital divide are affordability and access. Philadelphia Chief Information Officer Mark Wheeler said there is a price point that makes the difference for families who are seeking internet access.

“In our internet household survey, we did document that subscription vulnerability does have that $19.99 a month threshold,” Wheeler said. At that point people consider dropping traditional broadband and go back to using their phones for internet access, he said.